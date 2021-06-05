On behalf of NABVETS (National Association for Black Veterans), I would like to thank our Pembroke community and everyone who supported our Memorial Day fundraiser raffle.
A special thank you to Mr. Mike Latting for your support.
Congratulations to the raffle winners: first prize of $200, Garrison Murphy of Kankakee; second prize of $75, Christopher Roby of Hopkins Park; and third prize of $25, Lynette Williams of Peoria.
Commander Samuel Payton
Hopkins Park
