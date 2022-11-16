...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 25 to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Voice of the People: More reasearch funding support needed to fight Alzheimer's disease
While we continue to search for an effective prevention or treatment for Alzheimer’s and other dementias, we need to make sure the large and growing number of dementia caregivers are getting the support they need. Currently in Illinois, there are 590,000 individuals caring for a loved one with this disease. As a volunteer advocate, I understand the challenges Illinois caregivers are facing.
With three out of four of my grandparents diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and numerous great aunts and uncles, I have seen the struggles and devastation this disease has taken on our family, and, more importantly, the caregivers within my family. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 11 million family or friends are providing unpaid care.
I have witnessed the progress made when legislators allocate research funding to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is investing more than $3.5 billion annually in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, a more than eight-fold increase over the past 10 years. We need continued support of research funding from our legislators, and I am asking Representative Robin Kelly and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, to support research funding in light of dementia caregivers during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. By working together with the Alzheimer’s Association, we will find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
