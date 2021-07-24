There are those among us who, most unfortunately, think of the COVID-19 pandemic in political terms rather than in scientific and medical concepts. This type of grossly erroneous thinking is based on either abominable, willful ignorance or is the product of a pitifully weak mind that is easily lead astray by unconscionable liars. In either case, it represents an existential danger to all of us.
Viruses mutate, especially viruses with RNA genomes such as the coronaviruses. The longer these viruses remain in the population, the more likely they are to mutate. In time, there exists a real danger that a mutation may arise which makes the COVID-19 virus capable of rendering the presently highly effective vaccines useless and thus resulting in unchecked devastation upon the human population.
To attempt to make a political issue out of a potential medical catastrophe is truly unconscionable. Many of the individuals perpetrating the dangerously false scenario are the same ones attempting to destroy our democratic form of government by blocking, as much as possible, all citizens’ right to vote.
These things are being attempted for one ignominious reason — to gain and exert power. The French philosopher Voltaire may have described the situation most succinctly when he said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Think Jan. 6.
Al Matheis
Kankakee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.