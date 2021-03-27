I read Bob J. Lathim Jr.’s letter to the editor on March 24 and wish to offer another tool to Illinois residents concerned about flooding and erosion on the Kankakee River.
Add yourselves to the email distribution list for the Kankakee River and Yellow River Basin Development Commission in Indiana.
The decisions made by the commission in Indiana dramatically effect what goes on along the river in Illinois. The commission meetings are now being held online via GoToMeeting and you can participate.
Tell the people that make those decisions what you think and about the problems you are having.
This is a new commission and not “the same old story.” Participate. You can sign up at kankakeeandyellowrivers.org/contactus.
Jim Sweeney
Schererville, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.