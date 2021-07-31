It is an unjustifiable and tragic decision made by the local institutions of higher learning in the Kankakee area when they decided not to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their students.
Science, yes science, not politics or religion, should guide health decisions affecting students, and indeed all of us. It is lamentable that students are being guided by such ignorant decisions, to say nothing of the intelligence level of those making the decisions.
William Eaken
Chicago
