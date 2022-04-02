Let Simms’ name serve as a reminder to board

I would ask the Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency board to be hesitant about altering the plagues with the name Richard Simms. I believe all the names should remain as a reminder of the criminal acts and punishment, but equally, it should be a reminder of the lack of due diligence by the KRMA Board.

Simms stole about $2 million. How did he do this right under the noses of the KRMA board? Were there proper audits? Was there a policy that forbade such incestuous financial arrangements? If not, why not?

Let those plagues serve as a reminder of the necessity of public officials practicing due diligence when they are dealing with the taxpayers’ money.

Matthew Hickey

Manhattan

Recommended for you