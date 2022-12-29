Arlene Allen, who turned 95 in September and lives in Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, is a retired teacher. Allen taught in Bonfield and Bourbonnais schools, mostly third grade. She recently received the following letter from a former student on her 95th birthday:

In 1955 I walked into your first-grade classroom, [and] what amazed me was the alphabet around the top of the chalkboard. After seeing all those letters, I was further enthralled by my name on a placard, occupying the top of what was to be my desk. As Miss Beyer, you made a lasting impression on this boy from the small school in Bonfield.

All these years later (67 if you keep count), I stll vividly remember the wonderful, lasting memories of first grade. Thank you Mrs. Allen for being a guiding light as my teacher and instilling me with the love of learning. I learn something everyday because you gave me the desire to discover the awe of this wonderful world.

