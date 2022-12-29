...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt and waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Arlene Allen, who turned 95 in September and lives in Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, is a retired teacher. Allen taught in Bonfield and Bourbonnais schools, mostly third grade. She recently received the following letter from a former student on her 95th birthday:
In 1955 I walked into your first-grade classroom, [and] what amazed me was the alphabet around the top of the chalkboard. After seeing all those letters, I was further enthralled by my name on a placard, occupying the top of what was to be my desk. As Miss Beyer, you made a lasting impression on this boy from the small school in Bonfield.
All these years later (67 if you keep count), I stll vividly remember the wonderful, lasting memories of first grade. Thank you Mrs. Allen for being a guiding light as my teacher and instilling me with the love of learning. I learn something everyday because you gave me the desire to discover the awe of this wonderful world.
“Rise up. Start Fresh. See the bright opportunity each day.”
Thank you for being an unforgettable part of my life. Have a joyful, loving 95th birthday with many more blessed days ... always Miss Beyer to this former impressionable first grader!
