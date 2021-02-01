I am a voter in the neighboring district to Adam Kinzinger and a retired Master Sergeant USAF enlisted man. After seeing his vote to impeach President Trump because some lunatics stormed the capital, the designation of officer grades as 0 as in 0-1 ,0-2, etc. more ably apply. My fellow career enlisted men always referred to the officer corps as the "zero" corps, and Adam is a prime example of why that designation fits so well. Good luck in your new career come 2022.

Michael Turray

Crete