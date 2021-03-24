Since Kankakee will be receiving disaster relief funds for COVID-19, racial justice, safety and public health concerns, does this include addressing the problem with our river flooding?
People who live near the river are still in harm's way and run the risk of being forced out of their homes all because the county, Army Corps of Engineers and conservation cannot come to an agreement on an acceptable compromise to protect tax-paying home owners who happen to live near the river.
We deserve to be safe and have peace of mind just like anyone else! Will any of this new disaster relief funding go toward our river problem that has pretty much been ignored until Sen. Patrick Joyce came along? Lindsay Parkhurst claims this has always been a priority but she hasn't really done a thing to help. Same with Kankakee Mayor Chastity-Wells. I applaud Sen. Joyce for his fresh, forward thinking but we need a solution because our livelihood and peace of mind is threatened anytime it rains, snows or the river has an ice jam!
Bob J. Lathim Jr.
Kankakee.
