...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Voice of the People: It's time for a change in the US Senate
I encourage voters to support Kathy Salvi in the upcoming midterms for the U.S. Senate. As Sen. Tammy Duckworth continues to back the unnamed bureaucrats and unaccountable union bosses in our education system, Salvi wants to put parents back in the driver’s seat of their children’s education. Parents rightly are worried about the education their children receive, and Salvi has confidence in parents to make the best choices for their children.
Unlike Duckworth, whose votes in the Senate have consistently funded Putin’s aggression, Salvi recognizes that energy independence is paramount to our nation’s security. Instead of subsidizing Putin’s war in Ukraine, Salvi will promote an “all of the above energy policy.” She recognizes the need to maintain oil and gas production while developing new and appropriate sources.
Kathy is the only candidate in this race who will work to secure our border. This includes backing local police and law enforcement and providing them with the resources they need to combat the influx of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking that is destroying communities in all parts of Illinois. As a former public defender, Salvi realizes the importance of giving prosecutors the tools they need to fight crime, and will not support soft prosecutors like Duckworth.
In a shift of direction from the last six years, Salvi will put Illinois first.
