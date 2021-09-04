My answer to the editorial "Kankakee must find an answer to gun violence" published Aug. 28: Let's call it what it is — "gang and drug violence," not "gun violence."
When gangs and drugs are taken off the streets, a large percentage of shootings will cease. The term "gun violence" gives politicians the opportunity to make it more difficult and expensive for "law-abiding citizens" to keep their guns.
Linda Longtin
St. Anne
