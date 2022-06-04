Aurora mayor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin states, “There’s nothing the left fears more than Republicans who look like me and think like us.”
I fondly remember a similar remark by country music’s popular black singer Charlie Pride who mused, “I’m the one who sounds like you, but looks like them.”
Pride had a sense of humor, something sorely missing in ads from both major political parties.
Democrats have waned in sound-bite competition since Lloyd Bentsen’s “You’re no Jack Kennedy” takedown of Dan Quayle in the 1988 Vice Presidential debate.
Republicans could always turn a phrase: “Guns don’t kill, people do”, Ronald Reagan’s “… Everybody that is for abortion has already been born,” and George H.W. Bush’s, “Read my lips, no new taxes.”
Democrats, however, might be catching on. The Democratic Governors Association released an ad accusing Irvin of defending, among others, a kidnapper accused of molesting a child. Someone’s been researching the Willie Horton ad from 1988. Horton was an African-American prisoner who raped a woman and stabbed her husband while released on a furlough program. The implication, of course, was that 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, Michael Dukakis, was soft on crime. Dukakis lost.
Applying this dreadful strategy nationally might actually help Democrats this fall. Then we’ll have to endure a campaign between two loathsome political parties instead of just one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.