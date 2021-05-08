Would you agree that lynchings are acts of savagery? Surprisingly, not all Americans feel that way which explains why lynchings are not a federal offense, never have been a federal offense and why so many lynchings occurred since the Civil War.
Lynchings are hate crimes punishable by the state but never at the federal level. Last year, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against the Emmitt Till Anti-lynching Act thereby blocking lynching from becoming a federal violation and thus encouraging the continuation of racial injustice nationwide.
The “strange fruit” produced by lynchings is forever part of American history. The sight of black bodies hanging from poplar trees in the South inspired the 1939 Billie Holiday song of the same title which captivates listeners to this day and was named best song of the 20th century by TIME magazine in 1999.
The song’s message is profoundly American in the same shocking way sundown towns and the Green Book abominably are. The good news is that sundown towns in America are a thing of the past. Or are they? The good news is that, without reading the warnings in the Green Book, blacks in America can now safely travel the highways. Or can they? Recent events prove it’s not really safe.
Enter today’s technology. Recordings on digital devices of racial injustice flood the news media but virtually no convictions have come from this powerful evidence. Until May 25, 2020. The knee on the neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds choking the lifeblood out of the oppressed by the oppressor changed America and changed the world.
Tragically it’s too late to undo mob lynchings of 100 years ago. But it’s downright mockery that for years a mild form of lynching is happening right in front of our eyes while due process is denied.
Renee Klugman
Bonfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.