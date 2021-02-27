I am very proud that Congressman Adam Kinzinger voted to impeach former President Donald Trump; that indeed was an act of courage to go against his fellow Republicans in a matter which is quite obvious to any citizen of integrity and morals.
The Kinzinger family lived across the street from me in Kankakee. It’s quite obvious that he was raised with high ideals and integrity — both of which Donald J. Trump sorely lacked.
Ronald J. Riml
Kankakee City Police, retired
Boothbay Harbor, Maine
