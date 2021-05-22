The Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is working on establishing a Gold Star Family Memorial in Springfield.
Woody is the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient of World War II.
Woody personally designed the GSFMM to honor the families of those that have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.
We how have 81 memorial monuments dedicated with 50 states and Guam represented, and 78 in progress. The groundbreaking was held back on Oct. 30, 2017, at Oak Ridge Cemetery overlooking the existing Veteran’s Memorial.
As a honorary Board member since October 2017, I was asked to serve on the committee in July 2020 to help bring the Memorial to fruition. As a Veteran and a Gold Star Family Advocate I am dedicated to helping the Foundation reach its goal, and I need your help. This will be the first Gold Star Family Memorial in Illinois and rightly it should be in Springfield.
I was born in Springfield and raised in Champaign and worked as a electrician for 40 years. After retirement I moved to Florida.
To donate please send your check to:
The Hershel W. Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville,KY 40243.
Please write in the check memo Springfield,IL
Thanks for your help.
Richard Revell
Winter Haven, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.