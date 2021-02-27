In the Feb. 20 edition of the Daily Journal, cartoonist Michael Ramirez shows ice-covered cows in Texas wishing for “a little global warming, please.”
No problem — we have global warming now and that’s the reason for more frequent severe weather — more heat, greater droughts, more frequent floods, weakened jet streams causing deep winter cold to penetrate much further south than normal and many other problems. All of the global warming models have predicted this effect for many years. Those who think global warming means it will never get cold have spent no time looking at the issue.
How can we land a rover on Mars and fly a drone around on that planet but can’t keep the power on in Texas? The Mars mission is run by scientists. The electric grid in Texas is run by politicians.
Walter Ring
Cabery
