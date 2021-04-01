As a reminder to the residents of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, we are seeking support from the community as a whole to assist in improving services throughout the fire district. To meet the needs of our community, the fire district has had to adapt and become an all-hazards response organization. As of March 29, 2020, your fire district is one pace to respond to nearly 4,000 calls for service.
While many opponents are expressing to their constituents to vote no, it’s the same opponents that the district has tried to reach out to and sit down with to discuss the reasons why we are proposing the referendum increase. As of the writing of this letter, our requests have gone unanswered and in fact some concerned citizens of the district have tried to respectfully engage the opponents only to be blocked from the conversation or better yet to have their views and/or questions to be taken down from the social media pages. How unfortunate our side of the story can’t be heard?
Your fire district services will be faced with many significant challenges over the next few months. Some of these challenges include:
• Staffing: The fire service as a whole in Kankakee County as well as across the state are seeing a general decline in interested individuals who want to serve their communities. In fact, the fire district has lost several experienced personnel over that last year to departments in other communities because of pay discrepancies. With an increase in call volume, there are days when all three of our ambulances are on the street, only leaving two personnel back at the station to protect your community. This lack of additional staffing creates response gaps as we wait for other agencies to send the much-needed resources to your emergency. Currently we have seven personnel on duty per day, we really need to get 9-10 personnel per day to cover the increase in call volume.
• Future growth: With an ever-increasing number of calls and increased traffic patterns in the area, we are in need of building an additional station north of Larry Power Road and west of North Convent Street to service the growing population and demand of services in that area. It is anticipated that will cost around $3 million.
• Capital expenditures: There are numerous capital expenditures that come to mind such as replacing a 2008 ambulance, replacing the station generator, which is 26 years old, replacing the front pad/east parking lot because of age. This doesn’t include equipment upgrades such as SCBA air packs, EMS monitors and other equipment as mandated by nationally recognized fire and EMS organizations.
Our priority remains the same, to continue providing the highest level of service while keeping your taxes low. However, to meet the increasing demand of the community now and in the future, we need your support regarding this referendum. For the average single-family home in Bourbonnais, it would be a $209.02 annual increase on a $156,000 home value. The average cost to you per day for fire and EMS services would be $1.14.
This has been and will always be a difficult discussion to have with our constituents regarding tax referendums. Residents must understand the district trustees have always been conservative and outward thinking when it comes to providing services to the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District residents. This specific request has been especially difficult on them as well, but in the end, they have always had the best interest of the residents in mind.
In closing, there are several key things that you should take into consideration. What are the consequences if I vote no? Will I see a reduction in services? If there is a reduction in services, how will it affect my annual insurance rating? If I have to pay for outside services to mitigate an incident or to provide services, what will that cost me?
If I vote yes, what are the benefits? A graduated increase in personnel to handle your service needs, an annual insurance rate that either remains the same and/or potentially goes down, saving you annual monies paid in insurance premiums, and finally, knowing that you have your own fire service professional paid for by your tax dollars that will work with you regarding the services that we provide.
We hope that we have answered any questions you may have had, but if something comes to mind, please feel free to contact us at 815-935-9670.
Thank you for your support of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.
James R. Keener
Fire chief
