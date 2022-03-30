In my career, I’ve overseen multi-million dollar flood mitigation projects, helped communities prepare for severe storms, and aided residents in various Illinois communities as they rebuilt their lives after devastating flood events.
One welcomed reform from FEMA is to the National Flood Insurance Program. Their new rating methodology, Risk Rating 2.0, is a more accurate, transparent, and equitable way to determine a property’s unique flood risk and prepare policyholders for future flooding.
Under Risk Rating 2.0, which began on Oct. 1 for new policyholders and starts April 1 for existing policyholders, nearly 1.2 million NFIP policyholders nationwide are eligible for an immediate decrease in flood insurance premiums.
According to FEMA, nearly 16,000 single-family homeowners in Illinois will benefit from decreased premiums under the new rate structure. Another 18,000 will see zero dollars to $10-a-month increase. All told, more than 91% of policyholders across the state will see either a decrease in payments or an increase of less than $10 a month.
Without these changes, under the legacy system, every NFIP policyholder would see a rate increase this year and many annual increases would continue indefinitely.
This move to modernize a critical program is smart because it will ensure the program’s financial stability, save Illinois policyholders money, and keep people safer the next time floodwaters rise.
Dallas Alley
Fairview Heights
