Thank you very much for your July 3 column in the Daily Journal. I am sure there are many, many of us who feel the same way. I cannot even look at Mr. Webber’s photo let alone read his column because his views are so contrary to everything that seems reasonable. I have even considered cancelling my Journal subscription because they print his craziness. I’m all for free speech, but his political views and the way he expresses them are so contrary to common sense, logic, and common decency that it seems unreasonable to publish them.
For the record, I am not a liberal. I have always been a moderate independent, voting for the person instead of the party, and in the past I have probably voted more Republican than Democrat. But the Republican party has become so distorted and skewed that I wouldn’t feel comfortable voting for most of them now. The only ones I’d consider voting for are the ones the Republican Party are condemning, as they have Cheney and Kinsinger.
They instead promote appalling candidates like Marjorie Taylor Green or Lauren Boebert, who even recently proclaimed that she is against the separation of church and government and that the church should actually control the government. (WHAT?!?!?!?! — Does she know ANYTHING about the constitution?) They and their backers and apologists, including Mr. Webber, call themselves Patriots. They are, in fact, traitors. They refuse to believe what is right in front of their faces. History will not be kind to them.
