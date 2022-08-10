The state of our current political system is absolutely horrifying. When did we become a nation of leaders that are increasingly focused on doing only what is good for them and not for their constituents and the nation? While there are certainly officials trying to do the right thing as they execute their duties of office, it seems they are increasingly overpowered by extremists who resort to childish tactics and toxic tribalism to hide behind “the party” as they try to remain in power.
Country First is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization focused on restoring the true power of government to citizens. Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) initiated the establishment of C1 in response to his realization that his party has lost its way. Participants realize that there are no boundaries for officials who are focused on doing only what is good for them, with callous disregard for the needs of constituents and the resulting damages being done to government at all levels. The organization currently includes participants from both major parties, as toxic tribalism knows no boundaries.
If you are currently expressing a feeling of being “politically homeless” and are hungry for ways to get out of the current madness, log into country1st.com and join the conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.