The seeds of fascism do not grow the same in every field, but when they do, we like to think we can recognize them. The Hitlers, Francos and Mussolinis of the world. What many people fail to recognize is the adaptability of fascism in different environments.
Hence the naïve refrain of “it can’t happen here” immortalized in the 1935 (I repeat, 1935) novel by Nobel Prize winner Sinclair Lewis.
Fascism is a cocktail of contradictions, capable of being both highly specific to time and place, but also broadly recognizable. People are still debating a hard and fast definition. That doesn’t mean that the word “fascist” is essentially meaningless, though.
Umberto Eco (who grew up under Mussolini) laid out a highly effective litmus test in his 1995 essay “Ur-Fascism,” which I highly recommend to anyone who plans to discuss the subject in any way. Consensus holds that the 14 points Eco lays out are still pretty accurate.
I know I won’t convince anybody, but I’d like to end with this (as I’m not being paid to ramble here). There is no reason to assume that when fascism rears its head again (some say it already has, including Yours Truly), it will look the same as Nazi Germany, or any other 20th century boogeyman trotted out by the far-right. The new fascism will be homegrown, Grade A, 100% American.
Quincy Young
Kankakee
