This was part of the Feb. 1 article, Changes coming to BTPD [Bourbonnais Township Park District] in the [Daily] Journal. As a taxpayer, I take exception to this. Issues-concerns should always be on the table. Mr. [Ed] Piatt doesn’t want to discuss the Exploration Station because of the flurry of rumors that it might be closing. He assures us it is not closing.

However, the future of the Exploration Station functioning as a children’s museum remains to be seen. Being a children’s museum allows the board to apply for grants-funding specific to such facilities. Decertifying the museum would end that particular revenue stream and perhaps give the board an excuse to “repurpose” the Exploration Station.

The comprehensive master plan adopted by the BTPD board in 2021 was based on data provided by only 544 respondents, plus various staff members and stakeholders. Of that group, 86.4% that visited the Exploration Station were satisfied. When asked about changes, 72% of that group felt no need for changes.

