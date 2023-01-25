The [Daily] Journal reported that Governor Pritzker signed a law expanding “safeguard for abortion patients.” Who is the safeguard for exactly?

Safeguarding the innocent baby? No, that poor child is not thought of at all. Gone into the medical waste bin. No safety there.

Will this atrocious new law help the woman getting the abortion, or as Pritzker said “reproductive care is health care.’’

Linda Nicolais

Kankakee

