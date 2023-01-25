...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The [Daily] Journal reported that Governor Pritzker signed a law expanding “safeguard for abortion patients.” Who is the safeguard for exactly?
Safeguarding the innocent baby? No, that poor child is not thought of at all. Gone into the medical waste bin. No safety there.
Will this atrocious new law help the woman getting the abortion, or as Pritzker said “reproductive care is health care.’’
Abortion is NOT healthcare because it does not “care” for either the baby or mother. Pregnancy is the normal result of sexual relations.
It is not unusual, therefore and is not considered healthcare.
This law, in fact, puts the life of the mother in danger as it allows out-of state physicians to perform abortions with expedited temporary licenses. It also grants midwives, physicians assistants and APNs to perform abortions.
As a retired surgical nurse, I can tell you a woman with a thin uterus can bleed out in minutes if perforated. I have seen this happen in a hospital setting where we had blood and further equipment for life sustaining measures available.
The Democratic politicians are playing with women’s lives and putting them at risk for political gain. We already know they care little for the unborn and now mothers.
