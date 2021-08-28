Comparing the presidencies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump:
$3+ for gas under Biden, $1.82 for gas Trump
B: Russian Pipeline, T: Keystone Pipeline
B: Illegal immigrants, T: Border wall
B: Bringing COVID-19, T: Border security
B: Dr. Fauci and masks, T: Warp speed inoculations
B: Critical Race Theory, T: Equality
B: Inflation, T: Great economy
B: Voter suppression, T: Voter verification
B: Pays ransom to terrorists, T: Does not negotiate
B: Taliban on Twitter, T: Banned from Twitter
B: Allowed for hostages and our weapons in Afghanistan, T: Held Taliban at bay
Should Biden be impeached? Tried for treason?
Please, fellow Americans, if you love the land of the free, let's keep it that way. Vote!
Mike Norman
Saint Anne
