Michael Ramirez’s recent cartoon about open borders unintentionally illustrated an important point about this issue. Democrats and other progressives are not the ones proclaiming the open border myth to the world.
The Biden administration only has announced moves toward restoring humane treatment of refugees into our normal border procedures and policies and ending the draconian, family-destroying measures of the last administration. The ones making all the noise about open borders are the right.
So, if that message is getting to people in other countries who then make the journey here, we should give credit or blame where it is due. And given the obstructive, delusional state of right wing politics at this time, I cannot help but wonder if this is not part of their overall disruptive plan.
Stephen Harman
Kankakee
