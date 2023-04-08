Voice of the People: Democat Party is not the Democrat Party you could trust before Albert Mobbs Apr 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Q: Why are our borders not secure? Q: Why are the criminals there having their way?A: Because the American citizens are expendable.Trump wanted a wall and a door. He was right.Trump can run on his record. Biden can’t.The Democrat Party now is not the Democrat Party you could trust before.A.O.C. [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep., D-New York] said that planet Earth only had 10 years left. That was three years ago. She should know. She worked at a tavern.Albert MobbsBourbonnais Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Journal E-Edition Receive our digital newspaper in your email inbox with the e-edition newsletter. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesKAMEG arrests Pembroke man on drug and weapons chargesNew principal named for Grant Park Middle, High schoolsDowntown Kankakee beer sale restriction hit againBishop McNamara prepares for start of first varsity boys volleyball seasonMental health referendum fails by wide marginWells out, Berrones gains seat on Kankakee School BoardLive election updates: Mental health tax overwhelmed and moreHeard on the Street: Connect Roasters opening cafeBOXING: Gold Star sending trio to Chicago Golden Gloves championshipsBourbonnais man arrested on weapons, drug charges Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.