Editor's note: This is a response from an online reader to Ben Shapiro's Aug. 24 column in the Daily Journal titled "The fight over identity continues in America."
I don't see how subjectivity and an experience of the self as distinct from culture at-large necessarily negate culture at-large. In the traditional Judaic belief, the individual is uniquely formed, before the mother's womb gets involved, and certainly before the culture. Growing up and being taught to conform does not obliterate that uniqueness, apparently, in that culture, but to discover that uniqueness and that relationship with the creator who designed one is a challenge and a source of intense meaning involving one in the world God designed in a way that fits his purpose.
In your article, you said the logical conclusion for subjects to desire accept and ultimately destroy the source of acceptance. That doesn't seem logical to me at all.
To put the knife in, and discover, perhaps explore how these people were fooled into believing they did not belong unless they denied themselves and the God that made them. It is closer I believe to where fierce argument would assist them.
Paula Fortin
Portsmouth, Va.
