I would like to thank Rolfe Jaremus for his Letter to the Editor in your newspaper on Nov. 3, 2021.
Like him, I’m also sick and tired of Stephen Moore’s Republican falsehoods he is constantly spewing on President Biden and the Democratic Party. I guess he doesn’t realize that if the great Donald Trump was in office, he would be dealing with many of the same problems because of the pandemic, corporate profits, inflation and labor shortages.
As I’m writing this letter, Mr. Moore is spewing again about the Biden economy. As a reader of this newspaper for 50 years or so, I think it is time we start seeing editorials from both sides of the political spectrum.
Butch Galass
Wilmington
