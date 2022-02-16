Stephen Moore (DJ 2/9/22) indulges in another foray into partisan derision and fantasy. This time, he uses a data set from the ongoing University of Chicago GSS study published completely in even years.
He said it proves conservatives are better, smarter, happier and more “religious, patriotic and interested in getting married and having children” than Liberals. And, of course, pro forma throws in blaming President Joe Biden for not solving all the pandemic problems the radical Right Republicans have worked tirelessly to exacerbate since before he came into office.
Mr. Moore apparently did not read the GSS 2020 Cross Sectional Survey closely enough to realize its data was gathered between early December 2020 and early May 2021 with about 40 percent of the questionnaires completed while Donald Trump was president and 87 percent by March 31, 2021.
Why would Liberals be twice as unhappy as Conservatives during this period? Could it have had anything to do with a president lying about winning the election that all evidence shows he lost and his followers taking up the chorus with continued disruption of our country’s democratic institutions?
Could it be watching in real time a violent insurrection including trashing the Capitol and attacking the police as the sitting president watched and encouraged it?
Could all this continue to strike Liberals as scary and dangerous? It does me.
Stephen Harman
Kankakee
