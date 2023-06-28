Independence Day is approaching, and fireworks will soon dominate the sky. The Illinois Insurance Association encourages residents to choose professional fireworks shows over backyard exhibitions.

Mishandling fireworks can have life-altering consequences. Hospitals treat thousands of firework-related injuries every year. Nearly a quarter of these cases are children burned by sparklers. Property damage is also an issue from fires related to hot embers and falling debris.

Tips for individuals determined to stage fireworks:

