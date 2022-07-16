Day one in the White House Joe Biden was out to thwart Americans by getting rid of good paying energy jobs, even the 11,000 jobs from his cancelling the Keystone Pipeline that might have been mostly temporary jobs, but they were jobs.
Under Biden the oil industry has been delegated to the trash heap of time in favor of the World Economic Forum’s favorite propaganda, climate change and all the green glories of it.
First, I would like to remind everyone that yes, the energy crisis in America is NOT Russia’s fault as gas prices were $2.39 per gallon on Jan. 25, 2021, and have been escalating ever since with paying $4.89 per gallon today. Well before the Russian war with Ukraine started, a gallon of gas in Chicago was $4.21 on in December of 2021. Joe has done this to his fellow Americans saying it will even get worse! The great uniter loves the WEF.
The WEF had convinced Sri Lanka to go all in on green energy, and now it’s not being able to grow crops because nitrogen based fertilizer cannot be used, the people are starving because of lack of crops and food. This caused the government to collapse and run the president out of the official residence and also the resignation of the prime minister. Pretty scary stuff. A country bullied into organic farming and now starving.
Sri Lanka is one small country. What does old Joe have in store for us Americans? Are we headed that way?
