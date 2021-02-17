Joe Biden has single handedly taken away 240,000 jobs from free Americans. He is trying to impose a travel ban on free Americans. All while letting ni over 100,000 illegal immigrants without being tested for COVID-19. He Is in bed with China who sent us the pandemic. China paid his son $10 million dollars for being related to the so-called president. He has signed 41 documents since being put in office, all detrimental to U.S. citizens. Stand up for the home of the free and the land of the brave. Impeach while we still have some freedoms left.
Mike Norman
St. Anne
Commented
