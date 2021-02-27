I am concerned with the false claims the media is making about the difficulties the State of Illinois is experiencing with administering the COVID shots.
Since Day One of his administration, we all heard President Joe Biden pronounce several times during the primary and just after his election how he would straighten out the problems this country is facing because of the failures of former President Donald Trump. Obviously there are no problems here in Illinois or anywhere else because when President Biden makes a proclamation it’s a done deal.
This is so out of step for the media to be critical of any Democrat but especially President Biden, he has been their poster child and they swoon over him. I think we need a blue panel investigation of those media personnel who are trying to make President Biden look like a liar and incompetent. I think they may have gone rouge and what if this spreads through out all the media outlets? Lord have mercy on us if we ended up with an impartial media.
Steven Schuler
Peotone
