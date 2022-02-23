150 days ... and 49 years
It's been 150 days since I first called Sen. Tammy Duckworth's office, requesting an update on the proposed Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Wellbeing and some insight into the Senator's support of the office. I have yet to receive a reply to those specific requests.
Personally, I hoped the office might serve as a location for a more constructive, bipartisan, debate re: abortion. It's been 49 years since Roe v. Wade, with pro-choice and pro-life positions hardening (calcifying) into the current "We won't tell women what to do with their bodies" and "We are protecting unborn life" tropes, centered on protecting or dismantling Roe.
This, as the left attempts to (cajole, mandate, bribe) tell people what to do with their bodies re: vaccines, social distancing and masking and the right reserves the right to defy these initiatives in the name of "choice."
Perhaps, more than at any other time in the past 49 years, it's time to focus on the "pro" in pro-choice or pro-life and start a bipartisan dialogue re: abortion within an Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Wellbeing — to work toward bipartisan legislation that increases reproductive agency while, simultaneously, lowering the number of unwanted pregnancies that result in abortion.
How about it, Senator?
Chris Pawlicki
Urbana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.