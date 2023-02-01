On Jan. 10 [Gov. J.B.] Pritzker signed legislation that bans not only what they call assault weapons but just about everything that shoots, high capacity magazines which is another useless law. These laws they pass only affects the law-abiding citizen — no one else.

Criminals do not care about the laws, or they would not be criminals. These laws only infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear commonly-possessed firearms and magazines for defense of self and family and other lawful purposes. There are thousands of firearm laws on the books now. Why are they not enforced?

Gun laws do not work, they only make it harder on the law-abiding gun owner. Yet their answer is always to pass new laws, more laws that don’t work. Law-abiding gun owners follow the “laws,” and we are not the problem. This is a self-serving political stunt by the governor and his followers, all about control over the good guys. They do not seem to care what the bad guys are doing.

Mark Miller

Watseka

