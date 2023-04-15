Losing focus behind the steering wheel contributes to thousands of crashes each year. These incidents cause property damage, injury, and sometimes death.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a national campaign to bring attention to this serious, pervasive problem. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage drivers to minimize distractions whenever possible.

Cell phones are an obvious distraction, but there are countless others. Visual distractions include road signs, billboards, crash scenes, construction zones, landscape vistas, and mapping technology. Examples of manual distractions are eating, drinking, adjusting controls, reaching for an object, or grooming behind the steering wheel. Any activity that causes the driver to lose concentration is a cognitive distraction.

