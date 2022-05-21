Editor’s note: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB4383 into law on Wednesday.
A little more than a week ago, the Illinois House and Senate passed HB4383 which is supposed to put an end to the ghost gun problem. This legislation was integrated into a utility bill with no public comments. This was primarily a Democratic move as only one Republican voted for it.
They passed it in the dead of night when many Republicans were not present. The Illinois Legislature is primarily comprised of Democrats. The minority of Republicans couldn’t stop it anyway.
Ghost guns are homemade or crudely-made firearms that are not serialized. All legitimate firearms have a serial number on the lower receiver part which can be traced if necessary. A ghost gun receiver can be made out of plastic on a 3D printer, but it’s not that easy and most attempts at doing this will fail but it still can be done with patience and persistence.
Or they can be constructed by purchasing what is known as an 80% lower, which is just a hunk of metal that looks sort of like a gun part. It has no markings or serial number. It requires a machine shop to finish cutting it out and drilling proper holes. The 80% lowers can be purchased with a FOID card in Illinois or anywhere else in the U.S.
Firearms can be constructed from scratch this way, but it’s not that common and not that easy to do. Some people do it just because they think it’s a challenge and can get it done. But, oh, the thought of an untraceable weapon is scary. They have a good point, which might require some sort of action. But not everyone who makes one of these is a criminal with bad intentions.
What they are targeting is primarily the AR-15 series of firearms. Cook County, Chicago, Aurora and Highland Park have outright banned possession of these firearms. But everywhere else in Illinois they are legal to own and possess. Many people think AR means assault rife. It does not. It means Armalite Corporation, which developed this series of firearm.
AR firearms are unique as they comprise two sections, an upper and lower portion. The firearms can easily switch out the upper for another upper of a different caliber or type of barrel length. It’s a really functional system. It’s been around for many years and has even been modified for military and police use.
The ATF recently released a brief that stated that the AR series is the most popular type of firearm today. People possess them for sport, hobby, hunting and, of course, self defense. You can buy them as a complete firearm at most sporting goods stores whey they can be legally sold. Or you can assemble them from a partially assembled units, upper plus lower. Or just buy the parts and go have fun building it from a kit. It’s a thrill to see something you created actually function and work.
Illinois, as a whole, does not have a gun problem. It’s just Chicago and some of its suburbs. Ghost guns appear here and there, but do not comprise the majority of criminal shootings. But they exist and law enforcement is scared that they will, at some point, become a serious issue.
Many people possess the self-created firearms not to commit crimes but for the fear of our government or police going rogue. Yes, they are untraceable, it’s also true that the government doesn’t know they exist and can’t come around and take them from citizens. But what most people don’t understand is that when you purchase a gun legally, the record of the purchase and serial number is not put into a government database.
The record of your purchase stays with the FFL (Federal Firearms License) or purchasing facility. But it can be traced through the manufacturer to distributor, then back to the retailer who will then turn over the purchase record. So it’s safe to say the government doesn’t know what you own. But, if necessary, can trace the firearm. But ghost guns are invisible as nobody knows where the parts came from or who constructed it.
HB4383 will take away an individual’s right to construct any firearm, and possession of parts to do so would be illegal. All existing interchangeable parts guns would have to have the upper portion serialized. Gun parts could only be possessed by those who have a FFL. On AR rifles that’s a problem as only the lower receiver currently has a serial number.
Currently, the upper portion is unregulated and can be purchased and can be purchased without a FOID card by anyone. The state wants to regulate purchase of these uppers. This will substantially increase their costs. This bill in its definition also hints as to other interior parts also be serialized, too.
This is a blatant unlawful attack on Second Amendment rights in an attempt to disarm the public. Gun parts and non-serialized uppers are the norm nationwide. Firearms bear only one serial number per unit. Illinois can’t just change the standard because they want to. The rest of the world won’t comply just because Illinois has a silly idea. Ghost guns will still exist, as the parts will still be available beyond Illinois’ borders. It’s up to the federal government to take action to stop their existence.
This bill in its current form only hurts law-abiding citizens. It does nothing to curtail the manufacture or distribution of untraceable guns and parts. In reality, these ghost guns are only a problem in certain urban areas. Most of the state is unaffected. Why must all the citizens of Illinois be persecuted because of a localized problem?
It’s discriminatory and unlawful to enact a law such as this. All U.S. citizens, except those who have been deemed ineligible due to criminal convictions, have the right to bear arms. They have had the right to construct and design their own personal weapons for over two centuries.
Now Illinois thinks that they can override those rights and enact this law instantly making gun owners felons because they didn’t reserialize all parts of their guns and parts. This is ludicrous. I say, no. Call the governor and tell him this is not the way to handle this problem. This bill has good intentions but is fundamentally wrong as drafted.
Charles Bitten
Sheldon
