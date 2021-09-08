To all registered voters in the State of Illinois:
Illinois First Audit believes in the sanctity of the vote. Elections should be "free and equal" as stated in Article III Section 3 of the Illinois Constitution.
During the 2020 election cycle, three voting systems were used that did not follow the required statutory regulations. These machines were used in a total of 35 counties and cities. Further, there are seven criminal charges of fraud currently filed in DuPage County with seven indictments based on grand jury findings.
Each of these indictments relates to matters that occurred in the November 2020 election. There are other open investigations going on with instances of irregularities throughout the state.
This is not a political issue — it is a criminal one. As a volunteer-driven group, Illinois First Audit is working to obtain a forensic audit for the recent 2020 election.
Registered voters are asked to sign a Maladministration Affidavit in front of a notary to formally seek remedy. This affidavit is then mailed to a specified member of the legislature via certified mail return receipt. The process is the same that has been seen in Maricopa County, Arizona.
If you would like to sign an affidavit, volunteer to help or have questions regarding the mission of Illinois First Audit, please call TJ Gaynor at 779-236-6959.
Illinois First Audit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.