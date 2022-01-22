A recent article by Alan Webber revealed his total lack of understanding of the purpose of education. He seems to think that education should be some form of indoctrination. This would make our schools akin to the madrassas of the Wahhabi sect of Islam. The true goal of education is quite the opposite.
The true goal of education is to broaden one’s knowledge of the world we inhabit and to facilitate one’s ability to distinguish fact from falsehoods. In addition, education should equip one to recognize logical flaws in arguments and distinguish biases in certain positions.
The ability to analyze ideas in an unbiased and critical manner, including their histories and evolution, is a core goal of a true education.
To achieve these goals requires a freedom of investigation and expression, free of interference from political and religious pressures and personal or institutional bigotry. These goals are indeed difficult to achieve, which makes them all the more important. By earnestly working to achieve these goals, we can better position individuals to make positive contributions to society and promote the progress toward a more fair, understanding and just society.
We are now in the midst of a concerted effort by far right-wing fanatics to dictate that their bigoted, distorted views are taught in our schools. They wish to ignore science and present a fictional history that recognizes only what they perceive as the positive aspects of our country’s story. If this effort is successful, we will establish a society ignorant of the truth. Democracy cannot survive with a citizenry so deprived.
In addition to these insidious efforts we have experienced for over 50 years, a dangerous dumbing down of educational standards fostered by the mistaken theory called educational romanticism, i.e. child-centered education. Since the practice of this flawed concept of education in the 1950s, verbal scores have precipitously declined. Reading scores in the United States in 2002 were 15th in the world. By 2015, we ranked 24th.
A longtime education researcher, E.D. Hirsch, has said: “A nation’s reading scores are highly predictive not only of its competence but also of its cohesion.” In this view, the stark divisions we now are experiencing in this country are the result of our education system’s failure to impart a common knowledge based on facts. One of our nation’s founding fathers, John Adams, may have said it best. “Liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among the people.”
Al Matheis
Kankakee
