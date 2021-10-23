We lost a great American this week in Gen. Colin Powell. One didn’t have to always agree with his political and social views to recognize he was a living testament to what America is at its best.
The sadness in his loss is exacerbated by the knowledge that it may have been preventable. Because so many of our fellow citizens believe that getting a shot is some affront to their personal liberty, the delta variant is still a constant presence in our lives.
While I’m not going to blame unvaccinated people for Mr. Powell’s death because I don’t know enough of the circumstances behind his exposure, it is instructive. When the Church of Me becomes your religion, you lose your allegiance to your fellow man. Your choices and your needs become not only paramount but unassailable. All that matters is your “research” that ignores the millions of healthy vaccinated and dead unvaccinated in favor of a few breakthrough cases and dubious government control conspiracies.
It’s that kind of thinking that has lengthened the horror of this pandemic. Whether or not one can blame the death of an American hero on such beliefs, it’s plain that their intransigence has had disastrous effects on the lives of so many.
Craig Berry
Frankfort
