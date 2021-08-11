Since the election, a group of people has been conducting virtual twice-a-week prayer meetings.

On Wednesdays they have people present various issues and then the prayer follows. Dr. Doug Frank was the guest on Wednesday. He gave a concise summary of what happened in the 2020 election.

If you watch the first hour of Prayer Call 53, you get a good idea of what took place. The website is worldprayernetwork.org.

Lauretta Marigny

O'Fallon, Ill.