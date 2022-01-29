I wonder, why in an American society leadership can’t seem to stop the killing of the innocent by the lawless?
Let me first say, that there is no equality in crime. You cannot say, “That there should be parity in arrests, if one ethnic group or another isn’t committing the crime.” People who say that there should be parity in arrests, and it should be exemplified by each ethnic group in America, only make a cop-out for those doing the killing!
I don’t want to be judgmental concerning anyone, because the propensity to do wrong exists in every human being; however, when there is a moral breakdown of lawlessness — murders and shooting — in society, it needs to be eradicated by those who care about the victims and their families in those crimes.
In premeditated murder or murders, where there are two or three witnesses to the crime and conviction of the person, God states in Leviticus 24:17, “All murders must be executed.” I never disagree with God’s judgment in the Bible, because I believe it sets a precedent in any society to know the consequences for murdering someone.
To the perpetrators in armed robberies or drive-by shootings, the punishment needs to be severe enough to make them think twice about ever doing it again in life. The Bible states in Proverbs 20:30, “Punishment that hurts chases evil from the heart.” I do believe mental anguish in prison confinement over time can accomplish chasing evil from the heart.
Politicians and state’s attorneys should work together to enact laws — and enforce them — that would effectively limit these violent perpetrators being on our streets. A 10-year jail sentence without parole for these perpetrators using a gun, even for first-time offenses, would be a wake-up call that society is not going to stand for this behavior anymore.
People who live in high crime areas and want to testify should be placed in a witness protection program as a method to ensure their safety. Maybe, some people act in ignorance not knowing our criminal laws in our country; however, they should be taught in our high schools as to the severity of punishment for human gun violence of hurting others!
To the violent perpetrators of gun users in society, your troubles will never be resolved by hurting others in society. You should consider that everyone else in society has troubles because it’s a part of our human condition — it’s called our fallen nature. You should ask yourself, “Why do other men and women in society work and live peacefully with their neighbors, but you have this rage within you to hurt others?” It’s because you have a spiritual problem, for the flesh wars against the spirit — or conscience — within you.
Jesus said, “People who are controlled by the evil fleshly nature can do this evil thing.” Murderers, you need to stop. The Bible states in John 8:44, “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and he has nothing to do with the truth, because there is no truth in him.”
It is your heart that needs to change, and the only way that can happen is a spiritual change in accepting Jesus Christ as your personal Savior. It will be your acknowledgment that you sinned and broken the moral laws of God in Deuteronomy 20: 7-21, and need to repent.
The sacrifice for your personal sins is found in John 3:16, where Jesus states, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Tell me is there any other person who could promise you eternal life immediately after accepting Christ? No! All people should be desirous of what Jesus offers and this is one of the blessings. In Isaiah 26:3, it states, “You keep him. Anybody who believes in faith, in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, God, because he trusts in you.”
I do warn you out of love, that there is eternal punishment waiting for you if you don’t repent of your sins and accept Jesus. In the Bible, Hebrews 9:27 states, “And just as it is appointed for man to die once, but after that comes judgment.”
I’m praying, you think about your eternal destiny and receive Christ, because your life on this earth is but a vapor and gone.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
