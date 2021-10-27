...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
&&
...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Friday evening...
The Flood Advisory continues for
Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to
confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge.
* Until Friday evening.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is cresting around 5.6 feet and is expected
to remain above the 5.0 foot action stage until early Friday.
* Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
&&
