In the March 11 issue of the Journal, the “Old Sot” made some disturbing remarks, particularly those charging President Biden and Adam Kinzinger with treason.
The facts are that Adam Kinzinger spent three tours of duty in the Middle East and is presently a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed perfect physical body, had Daddy buy off the draft board and doctor to get him deferred from active duty.
Kinzinger’s scholastic records, tax returns and other records are not hidden from the public.
D.T., a self-proclaimed “genius,” will not release his scholastic records, tax returns and other records.
When Adam Kinzinger was serving as a representative, he did what he was elected to do. He worked to pass legislation that was beneficial for his constituents even if it meant working with the opposite party.
D.T. has spent the last two years with unbased claims of stolen elections, withholding tax records, winning a golf tournament he did not participate in and refuses to claim any part in the Jan. 6 riots. Does this sound like a mentally stable person? He has records as a womanizer, cheater, liar and schemer that do not qualify him to be considered for another term as president.
Being called a RINO is turning into a mark of distinction rather than a term of derision.
