In the March 11 issue of the Journal, the “Old Sot” made some disturbing remarks, particularly those charging President Biden and Adam Kinzinger with treason.

The facts are that Adam Kinzinger spent three tours of duty in the Middle East and is presently a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed perfect physical body, had Daddy buy off the draft board and doctor to get him deferred from active duty.

Recommended for you