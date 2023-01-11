...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Our hearts are so full, it is difficult to know where to begin.
To the Daily Journal we are so grateful for all the wonderful articles and pictures they have published during and since our closing.
To the Kankakee Development Corp. and the Kankakee [City] Council for all their kind words and thoughtful gifts for our closing.
To our staff who constantly went the extra mile with all the work that had to be done to close a store after all these years, and taking care of the owners who had somehow grown old during that time.
To our faithful customers, the churches and individuals who, for three generations, have patronized our store and enabled us to stay in business for 45 years. We miss all of you so much: the hugs, the laughs, the stories and the tears.
Most of all our undying love and gratitude to our dear Lord and Lady to whom the store was entrusted and consecrated from the beginning.
We love you and you will always be in our prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.