Riverside Cancer Clinic isn’t just a name,

it’s a place where dreams come true

and second chances are its fame.

•••

The prescribed treatments are scary

but we learn to survive

because of the wonderful people there

who help us live our lives.

•••

As patients we are never forgotten

after time spent there,

because everyone involved with us

genuinely cares!

•••

An annual “Celebration of Life” reminds us

of who and where we are.

And this year because of the pandemic,

it was spent in our car!

•••

It was called a “Drive-thru” which was like a picnic.

We had box lunches with turkey subs, salad, chips and a cookie,

all served with smiles and gifts.

•••

Thank you to all who braved the rain

during this “Drive-thru."

And we are so much better off

being involved with each one of you!

Cheryl Gash

St. Anne