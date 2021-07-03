Riverside Cancer Clinic isn’t just a name,
it’s a place where dreams come true
and second chances are its fame.
•••
The prescribed treatments are scary
but we learn to survive
because of the wonderful people there
who help us live our lives.
•••
As patients we are never forgotten
after time spent there,
because everyone involved with us
genuinely cares!
•••
An annual “Celebration of Life” reminds us
of who and where we are.
And this year because of the pandemic,
it was spent in our car!
•••
It was called a “Drive-thru” which was like a picnic.
We had box lunches with turkey subs, salad, chips and a cookie,
all served with smiles and gifts.
•••
Thank you to all who braved the rain
during this “Drive-thru."
And we are so much better off
being involved with each one of you!
Cheryl Gash
St. Anne
