Gov. JB Pritzker has an opportunity to rebuild trust with voters who repeatedly have demonstrated their lack of confidence in state government.
The most powerful tool would be his veto pen on the partisan map of state House and Senate districts Democrats are fashioning for themselves — an incumbent protection plan that preserves their jobs, their seats, while violating the pledge of a fair and independent redistricting process that Pritzker and dozens of members of the General Assembly promised, including the new House Speaker, Emanuel “Chris” Welch.
A television reporter this week caught Democrats as they ducked in and out of a secret map-drawing room next to the Capitol. Folks, this is the “transparent” process your elected officials promised.
We have little confidence Pritzker will be so bold to veto the map. He already has caved, backtracked and flip-flopped from what he said as a candidate. On that issue, he has depleted the trust voters placed in him.
But there is a way he could earn some back. He could refuse to sign a weak ethics reform package, which is being negotiated now among key lawmakers. He should put them on notice — this includes Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, and Rep. Kelly Burke, D-Evergreen Park, who are leading the ethics efforts — that they better put teeth in their legislation before sending it to his desk.
No more games. Voters are sick and tired of getting played.
