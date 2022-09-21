The Illinois SAFE-T act was passed last year but has a provision starting Jan. 1, 2023, which is dangerous.

The official name of the act is The Safety, Accountability, and Fairness Equity Today. It required comprehensive reform in the area of law enforcement.

The provision states that persons accused of crimes as serious as second degree murder and kidnapping cannot be detained pending bail. In other words, must be let out of jail. Other crimes include armed robbery and threatening a public official. Prosecutors in theory can plead for bail but the standards of proof are unrealistically high.

