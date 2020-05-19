Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 1045 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 6.0 FEET...FLOODING AFFECTS THE CAMPGROUNDS LOCATED 3 MILES DOWNSTREAM OF STATE LINE. &&