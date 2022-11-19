Daily Journal Editorial Board

Most of the results are in, and the winners have been declared in the vast majority of races in the midterm elections held on Nov. 8 across the country.

Votes are still being counted, even here in Kankakee County. That’s due to mail-in ballots that are available to voters here and in other states, but that doesn’t mean there’s fraud, as some losers have claimed. You lost.

Recommended for you